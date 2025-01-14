Mechanicsville Man Faces Fourth DUI After Stealing Lottery Money from Korner Karry Out

Vance Harrison Deniston, 67, of Mechanicsville, was arrested on January 10, 2025, following an incident involving the theft of cash from a local business and a subsequent investigation that led to multiple driving under the influence (DUI) charges. The arrest, detailed in court documents and statements from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, also revealed a history of prior DUI convictions.

Deputy Alexander Tasciotti of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Korner Karry Out, located at 27350 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville, after receiving a call regarding a theft earlier that day. Upon arrival, Deputy Tasciotti spoke with the morning manager, who stated:

“I noticed the money from the lottery machine, which is stored under the counter, was missing. I reviewed the surveillance footage and saw Mr. Deniston reaching under the counter and taking the cash.”

The district manager, who also reviewed the surveillance footage, reported:

“The footage clearly showed Vance Deniston reaching under the counter, grabbing the cash, and placing it in his pocket.”

The total amount of cash missing was reported to be $347. Both employees identified Deniston as the individual seen in the footage, and the district manager immediately contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report the theft.

While the investigation continued, Deputy Tasciotti was informed that Deniston had arrived in the parking lot behind the store and was sitting in his vehicle. As the officer approached, Deniston attempted to leave in his car. According to Tasciotti’s statement, the vehicle moved “slowly and suspiciously” at a speed of 1–2 miles per hour, with sluggish and delayed movements. Deputy Tasciotti initiated a stop and identified Deniston as the driver.

Describing Deniston’s condition during the stop, Deputy Tasciotti reported:

“He exhibited slurred speech, slow movements, delayed reactions, red and glossy eyes, confusion, unsteady balance, and a strong odor of alcohol. When asked to step out of the vehicle, he nearly fell over.”

Upon further questioning, Deniston admitted, “I was drinking shots before I drove here.”

Deniston consented to perform standardized field sobriety tests, which he reportedly failed. He was then transported to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, where he agreed to undergo a breathalyzer test. The results indicated a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.22, nearly three times the legal limit.

Court documents revealed that Deniston has a history of DUI-related offenses, with prior convictions in 2009, 2017, and 2021. His history led to an additional charge for violating Maryland’s Transportation Article 21-902, which applies to drivers with two or more prior DUI convictions.

Following his arrest, Deniston was charged with the following offenses:

Theft: $100 to under $1,500

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Driving While Impaired by Alcohol

Reckless Driving

Negligent Driving

Violation of Transportation Article 21-902 (Two Prior DUI Convictions)

Deniston was initially held without bond following his arrest but was later released on his own recognizance after a bail review hearing on January 13, 2025.