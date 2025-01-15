VIDEO: Tip From Confidential Informant Uncovers Major Drug Operation in St. Mary’s County

On January 14, 2025, Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Thomas A. Goldring, 44, of Great Mills, and Toney L. Daye, 58, of Lexington Park, who now face multiple drug-related charges. The arrests occurred following an investigation by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, which had received information linking Goldring, known as “Junk,” to narcotics distribution in the Lexington Park area.

According to court documents, detectives were tipped off by a reliable confidential informant who reported that Goldring was actively distributing controlled dangerous substances (CDS) while driving a black GMC Yukon. Surveillance was initiated, and on the day of the arrests, detectives observed the vehicle stopping briefly at multiple locations known for drug activity. The Yukon eventually traveled to an apartment complex on Iverson Drive in Great Mills, where the occupants interacted briefly with an individual described as a known drug user. During the surveillance, the vehicle exhibited behaviors consistent with countersurveillance tactics, such as unnecessary U-turns and detours.

The vehicle was stopped on Three Notch Road near Buck Hewitt Road in California, Maryland, for traffic violations, including a cracked windshield and an obstructed driver’s view due to a mounted phone holder. Deputies identified the driver as Toney L. Daye and the front-seat passenger as Thomas A. Goldring, although Goldring initially provided a false name.

During the stop, deputies observed several clear plastic baggies in the vehicle’s center console, one of which was ripped and contained white powdery residue suspected to be cocaine. Deputies noted that such baggies are commonly used for packaging drugs for sale. Both Daye and Goldring were ordered out of the vehicle to allow for a search. While standing at the back of the vehicle, deputies spotted more baggies in Goldring’s coat pocket. When approached, Goldring fled the scene on foot but was apprehended after a short chase. During the pursuit, he reportedly resisted arrest, refused to comply with commands, and discarded unknown items before being subdued and taken into custody.

A further search of the area where Goldring fled revealed additional baggies containing suspected CDS. Deputies recovered crack cocaine, fentanyl, and buprenorphine. The total weight of the fentanyl was over 120 grams, and the crack cocaine weighed approximately 14 grams. Deputies also seized $1,800 in cash from Goldring, along with digital scales and packaging materials from the vehicle, items indicative of drug trafficking.

Daye, after being advised of his Miranda rights, admitted to driving Goldring in exchange for a quantity of crack cocaine. He told detectives that he was aware of drug transactions occurring in the vehicle. His cooperation and possession of a small amount of crack cocaine led detectives to believe that Goldring had supplied him with the drugs.

Goldring faces an array of charges, including resisting arrest, possession of CDS (cocaine, fentanyl, and buprenorphine), possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of large amounts of CDS, and CDS distribution. Daye has been charged with conspiracy to possess CDS with intent to distribute, conspiracy to possess large amounts of CDS, and possession of CDS. Both men remain in custody without bond as they await further court proceedings.

Goldring is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on February 13, 2025, at the St. Mary’s District Court. Daye will also appear in court on related charges.