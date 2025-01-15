Multiple Chickens Perish in Leonardtown Chicken Coop Fire

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 10:13 p.m., firefighters from Second District, Leonardtown, Bay District, Hollywood, and Seventh District responded to the 20000 block of Chingville Road in Leonardtown, for the reported chicken coop on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an approximate 7 x 10 chicken coop with smoke and fire showing.

Firefighters from Second District and Bay District extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes and operated on the scene for approximately 30 minutes.

Multiple chickens perished in the fire, however, no other injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal did not respond.

All photos are courtesy of ScanMD.org.

