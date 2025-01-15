Marylander Hunters and Birders Should Be Vigilant Against Avian Influenza

In early January, laboratory testing provided preliminary confirmation of Highly Pathogenic H5 Avian Influenza (HPAI) in seven dead snow geese found in Worcester and Dorchester counties, and subsequently in a Caroline County poultry facility.

Avian influenza, often called “bird flu,” is an airborne respiratory virus that spreads quickly among birds, and its presence should be considered endemic throughout Maryland’s wild bird populations, especially waterfowl and raptors.



Risk to human health is considered low, but people who may handle or encounter wild birds should take precautions to help limit the spread of this virus.

Hunting wild birds remains safe but some guidelines should be followed: Never harvest or handle wild birds that are obviously sick or found dead, wash your hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer immediately after handling game; use disposable gloves when handling game and double-bag offal and feathers; and use dedicated clothing, boots and, tools for cleaning game that are not used around poultry or pet birds.

Anyone preparing harvested waterfowl should cook it to 165 degrees to kill any viruses or bacteria.

Anyone who fills birdfeeders for the winter should feel free to do so, as songbirds carry a very low risk of getting or spreading the virus.

Hiking, photography, and other outdoor activities in areas where wild birds congregate are safe, although as with hunting, precautions should be taken to avoid sick or dead birds.

Anyone who sees sick or dead birds in the wild should not handle or move them, but should report them by calling 1-877-463-6497. USDA Wildlife Services operators are available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on state holidays. Those with phone numbers outside of Maryland should call 410-349-8055.

More information on HPAI and how to mitigate exposure of domestic poultry to wild birds can be found on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website