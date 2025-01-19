UPDATE: Department of Natural Resources Expands Dead Wild Bird Collection Efforts Due to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza

Earlier this week, Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) expanded its long-term contract with USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to provide more wildlife technicians in the state to dispose of dead waterfowl, raptors, and other birds that could be carrying Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

The federal agency specializes in eliminating and removing sick or dead wild birds. Their staff are trained and prepared to handle the biosecurity risks associated with these activities. The $30,000 contract expansion will enable the agency to provide additional staff and services to the state for these operations through September.

Anyone who sees sick or dead birds in the wild should not handle or move the birds, but should report them to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service by calling 1-877-463-6497. USDA Wildlife Services operators are available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on state holidays. Those with phone numbers outside of Maryland should call 410-349-8055. Voicemails will be promptly returned.

DNR’s regular contract with USDA’s APHIS is $80,000 per year, which helps the state triage approximately 30,000 calls related to sick, injured, or dead wildlife. Key staff in DNR’s Wildlife and Heritage Service and Maryland Park Service are also trained and equipped to dispose of dead birds that may have contracted the disease and will be supplementing the disposal efforts of APHIS. The federal agency will direct either their staff or state staff to the locations of reports based on availability.

Earlier this month, laboratory testing provided preliminary confirmation of Highly Pathogenic H5 Avian Influenza (HPAI) in seven dead snow geese found in Worcester and Dorchester counties, and subsequently in several Eastern Shore poultry farms. Avian influenza, often called “bird flu,” is an airborne respiratory virus that spreads quickly among birds, and its presence should be considered endemic throughout Maryland’s wild bird populations, especially waterfowl and raptors. Risk to human health is considered low, but people who may handle or encounter wild birds should take precautions (see below) to help limit the spread of this virus.

Hunting wild birds remains safe but some guidelines should be followed: Never harvest or handle wild birds that are obviously sick or found dead, wash your hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer immediately after handling game; use disposable gloves when handling game and double-bag offal and feathers; and use dedicated clothing, boots and, tools for cleaning game that are not used around poultry or pet birds. Anyone preparing harvested waterfowl should cook it to 165 degrees to kill any viruses or bacteria.

Anyone who fills birdfeeders for the winter should feel free to do so, as songbirds carry a very low risk of getting or spreading the virus.

Hiking, photography, and other outdoor activities in areas where wild birds congregate are safe, although as with hunting, precautions should be taken to avoid sick or dead birds.

More information on HPAI and how to mitigate exposure of domestic poultry to wild birds can be found on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture is encouraging poultry farm and backyard flock owners are urged to follow these guidelines to prevent the spread of HPAI:

Restrict access to poultry by posting “Restricted Access” signage, securing the area with a gate, or both.

Take steps to ensure that contaminated materials on the ground are not transported into the poultry growing house or area.

Provide the following items to anyone entering or leaving any area where poultry are kept: Footbaths and foot mats with disinfectant; Boot washing and disinfectant station; Footwear change or foot covers.

Cover and secure feed to prevent wild birds, rodents or other animals from accessing it.

Cover and properly contain carcasses, used litter, or other disease-containing organic materials to prevent wild birds, rodents or other animals from accessing them and to keep them from being blown around by wind.

Allow MDA to enter the premises during normal working hours to inspect your biosecurity and sanitation practices.

Report any unusual bird deaths or sudden increases in very sick birds to the MDA Animal Health Program at 410-841-5810 or after-hours to 410-841-5971. Also contact the USDA at 866-536-7593.

