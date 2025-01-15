February 2025 Events at the Calvert Marine Museum

Celebrate February at the Calvert Marine Museum with exciting programs and events for all ages! From meeting Poppie the opossum to exploring local history and participating in citizen science, there’s something for everyone this month. Don’t miss the Maritime Performance Series with ASH & ERIC L’ESPERANCE on the 21st.

For more information about museum happenings, please visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Saturdays, Feb. 1, 8, 15 & 22 – Pop-in with Poppie 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.: Make your Saturday afternoon memorable by coming to visit with our very own Pop Star “Poppie,” our Virginia opossum. You can join the Poppie paparazzi in the museum lobby with one of our educational interpreters, learn all kinds of fun possum facts, and visit the Museum Store for possum fan gear. Since the welfare of our animals is our primary concern, Poppie’s ability to visit with her adoring public may occasionally be subject to change on short notice. Included with museum admission.

Sundays, Feb. 2, 9, 16, & 23 – Beyond the Displays: Artifact Stories 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Join Lori for an insightful exploration of the museum’s artifacts, uncovering their origins and significance. Discover the history behind the emblem from a paddle wheel boat, the tools found in the blacksmith shop, and the Gov. R. M. McLane name board. Hear captivating stories about WWII’s impact on the Solomons community and uncover hidden pictures within the museum murals. It’s a unique opportunity to delve into local history and see these artifacts in a new light. Learn something new every tour. Included with museum admission.



10:15 & 11:15 a.m.: This month’s theme is. Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Feb. 7 – First Fossil Friday! 1 – 4:30 p.m.: Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits.

Sunday, Feb. 9 – Creature Feature 10:15 – 11:15 a.m.: Come to the museum for the Monthly Mystery Creature Feature. Every second Sunday of the month, the CMM Education Team will feature an animal in the museum lobby that is not normally on display. Learn about a new animal and discover the wonderful variety of the creatures found in our local estuaries. Take-home educational coloring pages will be available! Included with museum admission.

Thursdays, Feb. 20 & 27 – Little Minnows 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.: This month’s theme is Food Chain. For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25 – 40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Included with museum admission. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday & Saturday, Feb. 14 & 15 – Great Backyard Bird Count 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., daily: Participate in a Citizen Science activity that provides data to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society. Check out a pair of binoculars and a bird count tally sheet in the museum lobby to assist us with this program on your own or on a guided walk with museum educators. For adults and children in third grade or older who are interested in assisting with research. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Included with museum admission.

Monday, Feb. 17 – Universal Coprolite Day 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Join us for the fourth annual celebration of fossilized poop, otherwise known as coprolites. Stations featuring fossilized feces and the stories they tell will be dispersed through our galleries. The event will also feature coprolites in the making…modern feces, some with a twist and even a chance to get an up-close look at dung beetles. Included with museum admission.

Thursday, Feb. 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.: CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Feb. 21 – Maritime Performance Series – ASH & ERIC L’ESPERANCE 7 p.m.: Coming from the heart of New England, husband and wife duo Ash & Eric L’Esperance bring us songs that feel like a warm welcome at the end of the day. Their musings reflect the hope and pain we all experience, sung in voices as vulnerable and honest as their lyrics.

Their warm harmonies and easy stage presence have earned them a dedicated following in the emerging American folk scene.

Performance is in the museum’s Harms Gallery starting at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine for sale. Tickets are $20 online, up to one day prior, at bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts and $25 the day of the concert, online and at the door.