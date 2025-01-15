Multiple Helicopters Respond to Serious Motor Vehicle Collision with Entrapment and Ejection

On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 6:36 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to Three Notch Road and Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment and ejection.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with two patients in one vehicle suffering non-life-threatening injuries, two patients in the second vehicle with one unresponsive with agonal breathing, and a third patient which was ejected and located in the median of Three Notch Road.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 were launched and landed nearby.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville and Hughesville responded and extricated the trapped patient in under 15 minutes.

Emergency medical personnel reported CPR was in progress for one patient.

Three Notch Road will be completely closed for an unknown, extended period of time due to the crash investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.