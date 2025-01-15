Police in St. Mary’s County Investigating Motor Vehicle Crash That Killed 28-Year-Old Mechanicsville Woman

UPDATE: On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at approximately 6:33 p.m., patrol units from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle collision near Three Notch Road and Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, with one ejected.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2000 Infinity G20 operated by Melissa Marie Stallings, 28, of Mechanicsville, was traveling eastbound on Old Village Road, failed to yield the right of way, crossing over Three Notch Road, and was struck by a 2011 Toyota 4Runner, operated by Dawn Marie Kirkland, 45, of Bryantown, who was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road.

Melissa Stallings and two passengers were air-transported to area trauma centers, where Stallings was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival. The two occupants are reported to be in stable condition.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and assumed the investigation. At this time, speed does not appear to be a factor in the accident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision and has not already provided a statement is asked to call Corporal Rachael Roszell at 301-475-4200, ext. 8108, or e-mail [email protected].

1/15/2025: On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 6:36 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to Three Notch Road and Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment and ejection.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with two patients in one vehicle suffering non-life-threatening injuries, two patients in the second vehicle with one unresponsive with agonal breathing, and a third patient which was ejected and located in the median of Three Notch Road.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 were launched and landed nearby.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville and Hughesville responded and extricated the trapped patient in under 15 minutes.

Emergency medical personnel reported CPR was in progress for one patient.

Three Notch Road will be completely closed for an unknown, extended period of time due to the crash investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

