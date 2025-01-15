Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Pedestrian

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Prince George’s County.

The deceased is identified as Gwendolyn Mack, 60, of Upper Marlboro. Mack was transported from the scene to Capital Regional Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

The preliminary investigation indicates that shortly before 11:45 a.m., Mack was attempting to cross the intersection of Landover Road at McCormick when she was struck by a black Dodge Challenger.

Police believe the driver of the Challenger, identified as Derek Durham, Jr., 28, of Upper Marlboro, was traveling in lane 4 when the incident occurred. Durham and the one additional occupant in his vehicle were uninjured and remained at the scene.

Troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to the scene. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

Police urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101. The investigation continues