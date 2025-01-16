22-Year-Old Port Republic Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase from Calvert to St. Mary’s County

Dylan Michael Barbieri, 22, of Port Republic, was arrested on January 14, 2025, following a high-speed pursuit that spanned parts of Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties. According to court documents, the incident began when officers in Calvert County observed Barbieri’s vehicle traveling at an estimated 85 mph in a 55 mph zone along Maryland Route 4 near Sweetwater Road.

Deputy Parrott of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle reportedly accelerated further, reaching speeds of over 90 mph while weaving through traffic. The chase continued southbound, with Barbieri’s vehicle failing to stop even after emergency lights and sirens were activated.

The pursuit concluded near the Thomas Johnson Bridge, where Barbieri eventually pulled over in St. Mary’s County. Officers conducted a felony traffic stop and took Barbieri into custody without incident. A search of his person revealed two concealed deadly weapons: a pair of brass knuckles and a butterfly knife. Barbieri reportedly told officers he had “a lot going on and was frustrated,” explaining his refusal to stop.

Following Barbieri’s arrest, his vehicle was picked up by a family member. No contraband or additional illegal items were found during a subsequent search of the vehicle.

Barbieri now faces multiple charges in connection to the incident, including:

Dangerous weapon – conceal (two counts, misdemeanor)

Attempt by driver to elude uniformed police by failing to stop

Driving a vehicle at a speed exceeding the limit

He was also cited for driving 85 mph in a 55 mph zone, which carries a $290 fine.

Barbieri appeared before the District Court in Calvert County on January 15, 2025, for a bail review. Judge Robert B. Riddle ordered him held without bond pending further hearings.

