Repeat Offender Faces Multiple Charges, Including Escape, in St. Mary’s County After Failing to Report to Jail

Justin Michael Gibson, 33, of Lexington Park, is facing a series of charges in St. Mary’s County following multiple alleged incidents, including thefts and an escape from custody. Court records detail a sequence of events that culminated in the issuance of an arrest warrant for the defendant.

According to court documents, Gibson has been charged with three separate counts of theft under $100:

October 26, 2024: Gibson was allegedly caught stealing property valued at less than $100 from a Weis Market on Great Mills Road, Lexington Park. The charge carries a potential penalty of a $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail​​​.

October 20, 2024: A similar incident reportedly occurred at the same Weis Market, resulting in another charge for theft under $100​.

December 16, 2024: Gibson was accused of stealing multiple items, including hygiene products, milk, and body spray, from a 7/11 store on North Run Drive in Lexington Park. The stolen goods totaled approximately $46.73. Surveillance footage reportedly captured Gibson concealing the items in his clothing before leaving without payment. Authorities confirmed his identity through Maryland Vehicle Administration records​.

On January 2, 2025, Gibson was scheduled to report to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center to serve a ten-day sentence for a prior conviction of theft under $100. According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Gibson failed to appear, prompting officials to issue an arrest warrant for second-degree escape. Investigators attempted to locate Gibson at his residence and workplace but were unsuccessful. His father reportedly stated he last saw him that morning​.

The second-degree escape charge is a serious offense, with a potential fine of $5,000 or imprisonment for up to three years if convicted​.

Gibson is due to appear for preliminary hearings on the various charges, including theft and escape, in the St. Mary’s County District Court. If convicted, he faces significant fines and potential jail time. The court has emphasized that failure to appear for scheduled hearings could result in additional warrants being issued for his arrest.

