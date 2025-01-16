VIDEO: Hollywood Woman Arrested for Impaired Driving, Cocaine Possession in Lexington Park

Serinity Faith Byrd, 32, of Hollywood, was arrested on January 10, 2025, following a welfare check that revealed impaired driving and the discovery of suspected cocaine in her possession.

According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the Pegg Road Food Mart, located at 22141 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, at approximately 2:54 p.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers observed a 2001 Honda Accord, parked with the engine running.

Byrd was found hunched forward onto the steering wheel in the driver’s seat. Officers confirmed Byrd’s identity through her Maryland driver’s license. She was the sole occupant and operator of the vehicle.

Investigators determined that Byrd was operating the vehicle while impaired and subsequently placed her under arrest. A search conducted incident to the arrest uncovered the following items:

Two folded lottery tickets containing a white powder substance suspected to be cocaine, located in Byrd’s wallet, which she had retrieved to provide her driver’s license.

A clear plastic tie-off baggie containing a quantity of white powder suspected to be cocaine, found in the vehicle’s upper center console.

A vial containing white powder residue, also suspected to be cocaine, located under the vehicle’s front passenger seat.

Impaired Driving and Charges

Byrd was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital due to her level of impairment.

Byrd was later cited for two traffic violations:

Driving or attempting to drive while so far impaired by drugs, or a combination of drugs and alcohol, that the person cannot drive safely (Statute Code TA.21.902.C1.i).

Driving while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance (Statute Code TA.21.902.D1-i).

Additionally, possession of cocaine, a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, is a criminal offense under Maryland law.

Byrd is scheduled to appear in court on January 14, 2025.

