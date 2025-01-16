Horrific Conditions Lead Over 150 Animal Cruelty Charges for Charlotte Hall Father and Daughter

Kelvin Shepherd, 51, and Dominique Parrish, 35, both of Charlotte Hall, were arrested following a joint investigation by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control.

The investigation uncovered what authorities describe as “horrific” conditions for over 17 dogs housed on their property at 30205 Gershwin Road. The arrests came after months of escalating complaints, including reports of dog attacks on other animals and inadequate care for the dogs on the premises.

Court documents paint a grim picture of the conditions in which the dogs were kept. Investigators found the animals confined to cramped cages in a poorly ventilated basement. Feces and urine were strewn across the area, creating a strong and overwhelming stench.

Many of the cages were too small for the dogs they held, forcing the animals to press against the cage walls or climb on top of each other.

In one instance, two large Cane Corso dogs were crammed into a single cage meant for one animal, leaving them visibly agitated and aggressive. Puppies were housed in medium-sized cages, with some jumping over each other due to lack of space. Officials noted that wood chips covered the floors, but there were no signs of proper cleaning or disinfection.

Inside the house, conditions were similarly dire. Crates containing young dogs were stacked near the entrance, and one of the dogs exhibited “cherry eyes,” a medical condition often linked to dehydration or stress. One cage was held together with a heavy metal chain to prevent the dogs from escaping. Investigators also observed signs of unauthorized and illegal veterinary procedures.

Many dogs had their tails docked and ears cropped. When questioned, Parrish stated these procedures had been performed in another state, but she failed to provide documentation to confirm this claim.

In statements made to law enforcement, both Shepherd and Parrish admitted they were attempting to build outdoor kennels but had not completed the project.

Investigators found the backyard littered with metal fencing and other hazards, further emphasizing the lack of a safe environment for the animals.

During an inspection in December 2024, Shepherd and Parrish had promised they were ready to meet the county’s animal control standards, but when officials arrived, they found no significant improvements.

Documents reveal that authorities had repeatedly warned the defendants about violations of local animal control ordinances. On multiple occasions, Shepherd and Parrish were notified that they were operating an unlicensed commercial animal establishment, as they were keeping more than five dogs on the property without the proper permits.

Additionally, they were informed of their responsibility to identify two Cane Corso dogs involved in an unprovoked attack on a domestic animal in September 2024. Both defendants failed to comply, prompting further investigation.

On December 21, 2024, officers conducted another inspection. They were escorted into the basement, where conditions remained appalling. Investigators noted that there was no clean water available for the dogs and no adequate shelter from the elements.

According to the statement of probable cause, when one dog attempted to escape its cage, Shepherd had to physically hold the cage door shut to prevent the animal from breaking free.

The animals showed signs of extreme stress and aggression, with many trying to escape their enclosures. “Several of the dogs had mutilations consistent with illegal procedures, and all were being housed in conditions completely unfit for any living being,” officials stated in their reports.

Both Shepherd and Parrish now face extensive criminal charges.

Shepherd is charged with 11 counts, including aggravated animal cruelty (a felony), multiple counts of failing to provide adequate food, water, and shelter (misdemeanors), unlawful surgery on dogs, illegal possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of a regulated firearm.

Parrish faces over 170 charges, largely related to aggravated animal cruelty, neglect, and other violations of Maryland law.

During their initial court appearances on January 16, 2025, both were ordered to be held without bond.

Court dates are scheduled for February 18, 2025, at the St. Mary’s County District Court.



