Serious Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Dump Truck with Entrapment Sends One to Trauma Center

January 16, 2025

On Thursday, January 16, 2025, at approximately 10:31 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Crain Highway and Rock Point Road in Newburg, for the serious motor vehicle collision involving a commercial vehicle with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Toyota vehicle and a dump truck involved in a T-bone style collision with the operator of the Toyota trapped and unresponsive.

Firefighters extricated the trapped patient in under 15 minutes.

A helicopter was requested nearby due to the patients injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the adult female to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

The operator of the dump truck was not transported and denied having injuries.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

