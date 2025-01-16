Two Injured After Single Vehicle Overturns in Hughesville

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at approximately 5:30 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the intersection of Leonardtown Road and Gallant Green Road in Hughesville, for the serious motor vehicle collision with multiple subjects trapped.

While units were responding, communications advised all occupants were now reported out of the vehicles.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle overturned with both occupants out of the vehicle and no entrapment.

Both patients were transported by ground to area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

Police responded and handled the crash investigation.

All photos are courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire & EMS Department.

