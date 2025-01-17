Lavorgna Named Calvert County Correctional Deputy of the Quarter

Congratulations to Deputy Ella Lavorgna, our 2024 Correctional Deputy of the Fourth Quarter!

Deputy Lavorgna is known for her dedication, outstanding work ethic, and readiness to take on any challenge. Her supervisors praise her for mastering critical posts, maintaining a perfect attendance record, and achieving top scores in uniform inspections and job knowledge.

She actively participates in community engagement and excels in both independent and team tasks. The Corrections Bureau is proud to have Deputy Lavorgna on our team!