Calvert County Deputy Madura Honored as ‘Deputy of the Quarter’

Sheriff Ricky Cox and the men and women of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are proud to announce Deputy Jakob Madura as our ‘Deputy of the Quarter’ for Q4 of 2024!

His dedication, professionalism, and proactive approach to law enforcement have been outstanding.

Deputy Madura conducted 283 traffic stops, leading to 396 violations and 4 DUI arrests, responded to 373 service calls, and participated in community events like the Chesapeake Beach Trunk or Treat.

His commitment to keeping our community safe is truly commendable.

Congratulations, Deputy Madura, on this well-deserved recognition!