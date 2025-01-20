FrogWatch USA 2025 Citizen Science Program

FrogWatch USA is a nationwide citizen science program hosted by local chapters and is dedicated to tracking frog populations. The Southern Maryland (and surrounding DMV) chapter is hosted by the Calvert Marine Museum and Calvert County Parks and Recreation.

Last year participants submitted over 1,100 observations of 14 different species. Our local chapter of FrogWatch is inviting community members to participate in monitoring frog calls throughout the warmer months.

Participants will select a monitoring site close to where they live or work and listen for frogs calling during their designated monitoring time.

FrogWatch is an exciting way to contribute to valuable environmental research while enjoying the outdoors.

To help participants get started, four indoor training sessions will be held, providing information on the frogs of Southern Maryland and the DMV area and how to identify their calls. Each session covers the same material, so participants can choose the training that fits their schedule.

Training options include in-person and virtual attendance via TEAMS. A video link will be provided one week before each session. The dates and locations for the 2025 FrogWatch training sessions are:

Wed., Feb. 5th, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm (TEAMS only)

(TEAMS only) Sat., Feb. 8th, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm @ Calvert Marine Museum, Solomons, MD

@ Calvert Marine Museum, Solomons, MD Thurs., Feb. 13th, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm @ St. Mary’s College of Maryland, St. Mary’s City, MD

@ St. Mary’s College of Maryland, St. Mary’s City, MD Sat., Feb. 15th, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm @ Kings Landing Park, Huntingtown, MD

To register for a training session, please visit https://forms.gle/hj5RCyWAec4DjVyd8.

FrogWatch provides a unique opportunity to help scientists track the health of frog populations and contribute to important environmental conservation efforts. Join us and make a difference in understanding the frogs that call our area home.

For any questions or more information, please contact Matt Neff at [email protected] or Kim Curren at [email protected].

