Maryland Man Convicted of Drug Trafficking and Multiple Firearms Charges

After a four-day trial, a federal jury returned a guilty verdict, convicting Thomas Emmanuel Williams, 52, of Laurel, Maryland, on 12 federal charges related to drug and firearms trafficking.

Erek L. Barron, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the conviction with Special Agent in Charge Toni M. Crosby, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

According to the evidence at trial, in January and February 2023, the defendant illegally sold 10 firearms, three machineguns, ammunition, and hundreds of oxycodone, codeine, and fentanyl pills to an undercover law-enforcement source.

Williams sold several privately made firearms that didn’t have serial numbers, and so-called “Glock switches,” designed to convert semi-automatic Glock-style pistols into fully automatic firearms.



The Defendant arranged to sell the drugs and guns to the source on four different dates through FaceTime and phone calls. Williams met with the undercover source in shopping-center parking lots in Laurel and Hyattsville, Maryland, to sell guns, ammunition, and drugs in exchange for thousands of dollars in cash.

The firearms sold included a Hi Point 45 ACP Pistol and 9mm Rifle, Taurus 85 Ultra Lite .38 Special Revolver, two AR-style 5.56mm pistols, a Glock 21 .45 Auto Pistol, and a Glock 43 9mm Pistol, along with three “Glock switches” which are classified as machineguns under federal law.

Williams faces a minimum sentence of 30 years in federal prison. A federal district court judge determines sentencing after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang scheduled sentencing for April 17, 2025.

U.S. Attorney Barron commended the ATF for their work in the investigation and ATF special agents Christopher Szakolczai and Katherine Rottman who conducted the investigation. Mr. Barron also thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Darren S. Gardner and Dawn Williams who are prosecuting the federal case.

