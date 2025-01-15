Kenny’s Flowers Closes Lexington Park and Leonardtown Location After Nearly 60 Years of Business

Julie Wathen Pitt, made the following announcement late December 2024.

“After careful consideration I would like to announce the closing of Kenny’s Flowers in both our Lexington Park and Leonardtown locations beginning Monday, December 30, 2024. All tangible assets must go; please stop by either or both locations and make an offer!”

It has been our honor to serve the citizens of St. Mary’s County for close to 60 years! We have shared in the joys and sorrows of our customers and feel we have been an important part in their special moments throughout their lives. We thank you all for your patronage throughout the years; it has been our pleasure providing you our services.

With warmest regards, Julie Wathen Pitt and Staff”

