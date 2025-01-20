Two Flown to Trauma Center After Three Vehicle Collision with Entrapment in Hughesville

On Saturday, January 18, 2025, police, firefighters and emergency medical services were alerted to the area of Leonardtown Road and Old Leonardtown Road in Hughesville, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment and one on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a three-vehicle collision with no active fire and two patients trapped.

During the extrication, units determined that a total of five patients were involved in the collision.

Firefighters removed the trapped driver and passenger in under 25 minutes. A helicopter was requested to transport two of the five patients.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported two patients to an area trauma center.

The third patient was transported by ambulances to an area trauma center. One patient was transported from the scene to an area hospital by family members, and the fifth patient signed care refusal forms and was not transported.

All photos are courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad.

Police responded and are investigating the collision.

