President Donald Trump and The White House – Executive Orders on January 20th, 2025

Today, January 20th, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump and The White House has released the following.

President Trump’s America First Priorities.

Trump signs executive order designating cartels foreign terrorist organizations

Order Delivering Emergency Price Relief for American Families and Defeating the Cost-of-Living Crisis – Click here for full release.

Trump signs executive order tackling TikTok ban

America First Trade Policy –

Trump signs executive order changing US refugee admissions program –

Trump signs order for Hiring Freeze – I hereby order a freeze on the hiring of Federal civilian employees, to be applied throughout the executive branch. As part of this freeze, no Federal civilian position that is vacant at noon on January 20, 2025, may be filled, and no new position may be created except as otherwise provided for in this memorandum or other applicable law. Except as provided below, this freeze applies to all executive departments and agencies regardless of their sources of operational and programmatic funding.

This order does not apply to military personnel of the armed forces or to positions related to immigration enforcement, national security, or public safety.

Trump signs executive order ending remote work for federal employees – “Heads of all departments and agencies in the executive branch of Government shall, as soon as practicable, take all necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work in-person at their respective duty stations on a full-time basis, provided that the department and agency heads shall make exemptions they deem necessary. This memorandum shall be implemented consistent with applicable law.”

Trump signs proclamation that flags must be at full height for every future Inauguration Day – The proclamation comes because former President Jimmy Carter’s death had prompted flags be at half staff. The full proclamation stated: “By the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, and in honor of Inauguration Day and everything good and noble that it represents about our Nation, our people, and our form of Government, I hereby order that, on this and all future Inauguration Days, the flag of the United States shall be flown at full-staff.”

“Upon the end of this Inauguration Day, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be returned to half-staff as directed by Proclamation 10876 of December 29, 2024 (Announcing the Death of James Earl Carter, Jr.), in recognition of the memory of our former President, until the period of 30 days from the day of his death has concluded.”

Updates to be provided as they become available.