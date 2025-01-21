Charles County Public School 2024-2025 Calendar Changes Due to Inclement Weather Closures

For the 2024-2025 school year, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) identified in its calendar four possible inclement weather make-up dates in June 2025. As of Jan. 15, the school system has used three inclement weather school closure days.

The last day of school for students for the 2024-25 school year now moves to Friday, June 13. The last day for teachers moves to Monday, June 16.

CCPS still has one identified inclement weather make-up date in June 2025 for students: Monday, June 16. Charles County could still encounter inclement weather this winter and into the spring months.

The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), as well as state law, requires students to attend school for 180 days. Friday, June 13, is day 180 for students.

The early dismissal schedule identified in the calendar now shifts as follows.

Wednesday, June 11, two-hour early dismissal for students.

Thursday, June 12, two-hour early dismissal for students.

Friday, June 13, two-hour early dismissal, last day of school for students.

June 6, 9 and 10 will now be full days of school for students. Please make a note of the changes to print copies of the 2024-2025 Parent Handbook/Calendar students and staff received during the first week of school.

The online CCPS calendar at www.ccboe.com has been updated to reflect these changes. MSDE has also extended some winter Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) windows for school systems due to statewide school closures.

CCPS has requested a waiver to MSDE of one inclement weather snow date, since Gov. Wes Moore declared Monday, Jan. 6, as a state of emergency. This would again change the last day of school for students and teachers; however, the waiver could be denied, or a response delayed. MSDE requires school systems to demonstrate use of its identified inclement weather make-up days when considering waiver requests.

Any additional calendar changes will be shared with parents, staff, teachers and the community on the CCPS website at www.ccboe.com.