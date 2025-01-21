Detectives Investigating Armed Robbery at R&J Liquors in Dunkirk

On Thursday, January 9, 2025, at approximately 8:53 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to R&J Liquors located at 2797 W. Chesapeake Beach Road in Dunkirk, for the report of an armed robbery.

The complainant advised two suspects robbed the store at gunpoint and fled from the area. Calvert Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

A preliminary investigation revealed a motor vehicle collision in the area had caused a power outage.

Approximately 15 minutes after the power went out, two suspects wearing dark clothing held the victims at gunpoint and demanded the contents of the cash register as well as the victim’s phones. A broken bottle of liquor and a rack of miscellaneous products were observed on the floor inside the store.

The suspects fled in unknown direction in an unknown vehicle.

The estimated value of stolen property is $1353.00.

Detectives continue to investigate.