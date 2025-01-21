Virginia Man Arrested on Theft and Fraud Charges After High-Speed Chase in Calvert County; Suspect Found with Multiple Fake IDs

A high-speed chase through Calvert County on January 8, 2025, led to the arrest of Xavier Leron Jett, 26, of Alexandria, Virginia, who now faces multiple charges, including fraud and auto theft.

According to court documents, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were alerted by a License Plate Reader (LPR) system to a stolen 2022 Cadillac Escalade with Virginia license plates entering Calvert County.

The vehicle, reported as stolen from Hartford County, was first spotted traveling south on Southern Maryland Boulevard near Chesapeake Beach Road.

Deputy First Class (DFC) Huy and other deputies attempted a traffic stop near the Country Plaza Shopping Center. However, the suspect vehicle came to a brief stop before speeding off, initiating a pursuit. The vehicle reportedly reached speeds of over 120 mph, ran several red lights, and drove on the shoulder of the road to evade police.

Deputies observed the vehicle crash at Town Center Boulevard after running a red light, disabling the vehicle.

Authorities stated that Jett, wearing all-black clothing, exited the driver’s seat and fled on foot into nearby woods. “Before entering the woods, I advised the driver to stop running; however, he failed to comply,” DFC Huy wrote in the statement of probable cause. With the assistance of K-9 units and drones, Jett was located and apprehended at 9:37 p.m., where he was also carrying a black bag.

During a search incident to the arrest, detectives discovered fraudulent driver’s licenses from Georgia and Florida, each bearing Jett’s photograph but different names, including “Marcus Johnson” and “Travis Halston.” The bag also contained multiple vehicle identification number (VIN) labels, a Chevrolet key fob, and a fuse.



Detective McDowell, who conducted the search, noted that the VIN labels appeared to be manufactured and were likely intended for use in concealing stolen vehicles. “Based on my experience as an auto theft investigator, individuals involved in auto theft often create counterfeit VIN labels to disguise stolen vehicles,” McDowell stated.

Jett now faces an array of charges, including three counts of possession and use of fraudulent government identification documents, possession of VIN labels for fraudulent purposes, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and failure to obey a lawful order, among other traffic-related offenses such as reckless and negligent driving. The most serious charge, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, is a felony that carries significant penalties if convicted.

Following his arrest, Jett was transported to Calvert Health Medical Center for evaluation before being booked into the Calvert County Detention Center. At a bail review hearing on January 10, 2025, Judge Michelle R. Saunders ordered Jett to be held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 19, 2025.

The incident, which began as a traffic stop, quickly escalated into a dangerous pursuit. “The suspect vehicle disregarded public safety, endangering lives by exceeding speed limits and running multiple red lights,” DFC Huy noted in his report.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the origin of the fraudulent documents and whether Jett is connected to any broader criminal activity or auto theft rings.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Jett has been charged with a series of offenses, including but not limited to:

Possession and use of fraudulent government identification documents (three counts, misdemeanors)

Possession of vehicle identification numbers for fraudulent purposes (misdemeanor)

Failure to obey a lawful order (misdemeanor)

Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle (felony)

Traffic violations such as negligent driving, reckless driving, and fleeing from law enforcement.