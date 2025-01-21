Public Safety Issues Animal Safety Alert Due to Severe Cold Weather – January 2025

In light of severe cold temperatures forecasted in Calvert County, the Department of Public Safety has issued an animal safety alert for Sunday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 24. During this period, animal owners or custodians are required to provide the following actions to protect their pets and livestock:

Dogs and cats should be brought inside. If a dog or cat is left outside, they must have free access to a solid structure that is heated or is set against the prevailing winds and allows the dog or cat to maintain their core body temperature.

Livestock and farm animals should have free access to protection from the weather that allows animals to maintain their core body temperature.

Livestock and farm owners should provide access to additional food to allow animals to recover from the loss of additional calories.

All animals outdoors must be continually monitored for signs of distress.

All animals must have access to clean, unfrozen water at all times.

Failure to comply with these safety measures may result in penalties, including fines up to $1,000 or 30 days in jail.

To report concerns, citizens may contact the Animal Control Division at 410-535-1600, ext. 2526, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After hours, concerns may be reported to the non-emergency line at 410-535-3491.

