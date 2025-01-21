Charles County Detectives Seeking Whereabouts of Cliffton Eugene Greenfield, Wanted for Stabbing Relative Over Argument Involving TV Remote

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the whereabouts of Cliffton Eugene Greenfield, 50, of Bryans Road, MD, who has an active warrant charging him with first-degree assault.

On Friday, January 10, 2025, Greenfield stabbed a relative in the head and neck after an argument – reportedly over the use of a television remote control.

The victim was transported to a hospital by another relative and was treated for severe injuries.

Greenfield fled before police arrival. An arrest warrant was obtained, and detectives have been searching for Greenfield; however, he has not been located.

Greenfield is 6’0”, weighs 220 pounds, and is missing his left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Wagner in the Warrant Unit at 301-861-7875. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tipster who provides information leading to Greenfield’s arrest. Detective Burgess is investigating.