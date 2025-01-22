Southern Maryland Public School Delays for Wednesday, January 22, 2025

NAS Patuxent River – The River’s Edge Child and Youth Center (BLDG 2815) and Child Development Center (BLDG 2813) will be CLOSED Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, due to cold temperatures. An update will be provided when services resume at these locations.

Calvert County Public Schools – NO CALL YET

St. Mary’s County Public Schools – All SMCPS Schools will have a delayed opening of two hours on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. Code 5 for staff. Ten and eleven-month employees report to work two hours late. Twelve-month employees and food service workers are to report to work on time. Liberal leave is in effect.

Charles County Public Schools – NO CALL YET

Anne Arundel County Public Schools – No delays / plans to OPEN ON TIME

Prince George’s County Public Schools – Schools will open 2 HOURS LATE