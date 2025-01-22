Jeanne Kracinovich, 64,

It is with profound love and sorrow that we announce the passing of our cherished

Jeanne Kracinovich, who left this world on December 19, 2024, at the age of 64.

Jeanne, born in Teaneck, NJ on October 5, 1960; raised in Jackson, NJ; and spent her adult life in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, where she touched the lives of so many with her extraordinary kindness and grace.

A true beacon of light, Jeanne devoted her life to helping others, particularly those in need. She held a BA in psychology and art therapy from The College of New Jersey and an MA in special education from Johns Hopkins. Her career was a testament to her dedication and compassion, serving as a program director at the Center for Life Enrichment and The Spring Dell Center, in Maryland. Jeanne was also a mental health

counselor for the dually diagnosed and a beloved teacher at Leonardtown Middle School, where she was honored as Teacher of the Year. Additionally, she made

invaluable contributions in various leadership roles, including serving as Vice President

of the ARC of Southern Maryland, as a member of the Maryland Governor’s Advisory

Board on Disabilities, and as President of Relay for Life.

Jeanne was a constant source of support for anyone in need, always going out of her

way to help those who were less fortunate, whether it was a person with a disability or a

homeless veteran. Her pure soul coupled with whimsical sense of humor, brought light

to even the toughest situations. Quick to smile and to laugh, she was always there for

those around her. People were drawn to her because of her immense empathy, and it

wasn’t uncommon for complete strangers to open their hearts to her upon first meeting.

Jeanne loved exploring the world, particularly enjoying trips to National Parks, the

Caribbean, and anywhere with a beach. Her love of art and education shone through in

everything she did, whether in her professional work or in her personal life. Smart,

sweet, loving, resilient, caring, awe inspiring, compassionate, clever, innovative, funny,

tough, warm, artistic, lively, and charismatic are just a few words to capture her radiant

soul.

Above all, Jeanne’s heart belonged to her family. Her pride and joy were her children,

Alex and Amelia. She shared a lifelong bond with her beloved husband, Stephen, since

they were 16 years old. Their love was a beautiful example of commitment and

devotion.

Jeanne’s legacy will live on in the countless lives she touched and the love she so freely

gave. A celebration of her extraordinary life will be held on January 25, 2025, at 1:00 pm

at the USMSM SMART building in California, MD. For those attending, please register

here to ensure enough food for all: [https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1123682447449]. In

lieu of flowers, a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Network or the ARC of Southern

Maryland in Jeanne’s honor is requested.