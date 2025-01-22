Jeanne Kracinovich, 64,

It is with profound love and sorrow that we announce the passing of our cherished
Jeanne Kracinovich, who left this world on December 19, 2024, at the age of 64.
Jeanne, born in Teaneck, NJ on October 5, 1960; raised in Jackson, NJ; and spent her adult life in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, where she touched the lives of so many with her extraordinary kindness and grace.
A true beacon of light, Jeanne devoted her life to helping others, particularly those in need. She held a BA in psychology and art therapy from The College of New Jersey and an MA in special education from Johns Hopkins. Her career was a testament to her dedication and compassion, serving as a program director at the Center for Life Enrichment and The Spring Dell Center, in Maryland. Jeanne was also a mental health
counselor for the dually diagnosed and a beloved teacher at Leonardtown Middle School, where she was honored as Teacher of the Year. Additionally, she made
invaluable contributions in various leadership roles, including serving as Vice President
of the ARC of Southern Maryland, as a member of the Maryland Governor’s Advisory
Board on Disabilities, and as President of Relay for Life.
Jeanne was a constant source of support for anyone in need, always going out of her
way to help those who were less fortunate, whether it was a person with a disability or a
homeless veteran. Her pure soul coupled with whimsical sense of humor, brought light
to even the toughest situations. Quick to smile and to laugh, she was always there for
those around her. People were drawn to her because of her immense empathy, and it
wasn’t uncommon for complete strangers to open their hearts to her upon first meeting.
Jeanne loved exploring the world, particularly enjoying trips to National Parks, the
Caribbean, and anywhere with a beach. Her love of art and education shone through in
everything she did, whether in her professional work or in her personal life. Smart,
sweet, loving, resilient, caring, awe inspiring, compassionate, clever, innovative, funny,
tough, warm, artistic, lively, and charismatic are just a few words to capture her radiant
soul.
Above all, Jeanne’s heart belonged to her family. Her pride and joy were her children,
Alex and Amelia. She shared a lifelong bond with her beloved husband, Stephen, since
they were 16 years old. Their love was a beautiful example of commitment and
devotion.
Jeanne’s legacy will live on in the countless lives she touched and the love she so freely
gave. A celebration of her extraordinary life will be held on January 25, 2025, at 1:00 pm
at the USMSM SMART building in California, MD. For those attending, please register
here to ensure enough food for all: [https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1123682447449]. In
lieu of flowers, a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Network or the ARC of Southern
Maryland in Jeanne’s honor is requested.