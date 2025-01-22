Ronald Anderson, 88, of Chaptico, Maryland passed away January 16, 2025, at his home with his beloved wife, Margie at his side.

Born in Washington, DC, on November 1, 1936, he was the loving son of the late Earl R. Anderson and Elsie Louise (nee: Carlson) Anderson and the devoted brother to Patricia Kay King (Raymond) and then, Miriam DiSilvestri.

Ronnie met and married the love of his life Marjorie “Margie” Carol (nee: White) Anderson in Washington, DC on November 15, 1957. They spent the next 67 years building a life together that included raising four sons.

Ronnie was very proud to have served in Viet Nam from 1968-1969 in Phu Cat, as part of the Air National Guard’s DC 113th Fight Wing Division, the Capital Guardians, as an aircraft mechanic for his treasured F100G, the “Gray Ghost”. Ronnie served his country proudly and retired from the Air Force as Master Sergeant in 1996.

During Ronnie’s 15+ years with the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) system, he safely picked up and delivered 100’s of school children on his big yellow school bus that he proudly parked in his driveway between runs to Sherwood Elementary, Farquhar Middle and Sherwood High Schools.

Ronnie was a member of the Sandy Spring and Mechanicsville Lions Clubs. He served as President for both Clubs and in 2017 he received the highest Lions Clubs International honor as being the recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship. During his 40+ years as a Lion and a Fellow, Ronnie represented dedication to humanitarian service in the highest degree.

After retiring from MCPS, Ronnie and Margie moved from Ashton, Maryland to Chaptico, Maryland once they found their dream home on the water (Wicomico River). Ronnie and Margie became members of the Mt. Zion Methodist Church in Mechanicsville, MD and thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the congregation. They would go out on their pontoon boat, cruising up and down the river, visiting Cobb Island (Captain John’s was a favorite) and “The Birthplace of Maryland”, St. Clements Island. Any new visitors to the Anderson Home would be greeted by a boisterous and lively Mr. Anderson providing an in-depth dissertation on the history of his beloved State of Maryland.

There were bushels upon bushels of crabs caught off Ronnie’s pier, carried up the hill, and steamed in his (leveled) keg-steamer with Old Bay and Apple Cider Vinegar. All joyfully shared with friends and family under the Sunsetter Awning on the deck overlooking the water. Oh. And hot dogs. Don’t forget the hot dogs.

Their day could end, sitting on their swing, watching the sunset bring beauty and contentment in a swath of reds, oranges and golden yellows. The sunsets were a favorite for Ronnie and he and Margie always enjoyed them together.

Along with his wife, Margie, Ronnie is survived by his four sons, John Wesley Anderson of Boonsboro, MD, David Earl Anderson (Suzette) of St. Leonard, MD, Ronald Earl Anderson, Jr. (Kim) of Rockville, MD and Timothy Lester Anderson (Sarah) of Hedgesville, WV.

He is also survived by six grandchildren whom he loved dearly; Ashley Zawislak (Joe), Sara Anderson, Amanda Anderson, Colin Anderson, Waylon Anderson and Autumn Anderson.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, 2025 from 10:30 to 12:00 with a funeral service at 12:00, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held at Maryland Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

