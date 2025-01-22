Rose Marie Wood, 67, of Loveville, MD passed away January 11, 2025 at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born on March 10, 1957 to the late Charles “Chuck” Beining and Mary Agnes (nee: Bean) Beining.

Rose was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and a 1974 graduate of Chopticon High School. On December 14, 1974 she married the love of her life, Joseph “Ronnie” Wood, in Leonardtown, MD. Together they celebrated over 50 years of marriage. Rose was a delicious cook, and enjoyed having family and friends over. She particularly enjoyed hosting family gatherings. Some family favorites were her chicken salad and chicken-and-dumplins. She was a skilled baker and made many beautiful wedding and birthday cakes. Her artistic ability allowed her to make exquisite designs with precision. Christmas was a favorite holiday as she looked forward to baking cookies with her sisters and mother. She also enjoyed drawing, crafting, and camping in Western, MD with her husband. Her family was her greatest love, especially her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; whom she would do anything for. She loved travelling to Florida having fun in the sun and enjoying the beaches. She even got to spend a few years in the Keys with her grandson and great-grandsons.

In addition to her beloved husband, Ronnie, Rose was also survived by her daughters, Mary Lynn Ogden (Kevin) of Hollywood, MD and Shannon Marie Wood of Morganza, MD; her grandchildren: Jordan Quade (Paula), Tyler Harrington and Rylee Messick; great-grandsons, Jace and Jaxx Quade; siblings: Debbie Gragan (Steve) of Leonardtown, MD, Brenda Dooley of Lexington Park, MD, Carolyn Haney (Scott) of PA and Larry Wise of Hustle, VA; an extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Tippett.

Family will receive friends on Monday, January 20, 2025 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a Service celebrated by Rev. Dennis Gillikin at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Graveside Service will take place on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jordan Quade, Tyler Harrington, Kevin Ogden, Steve Gragan, Albert Murphy, and Eddie Murphy. Honorary pallbearers will be Rylee Messick, Jace Quade, and Jaxx Quade.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

