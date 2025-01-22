On January 5, 2025, Elwood “John” Stanley Johnson, Jr., passed away with his wife and family by his side. John was born on March 11, 1945, in Lewiston, ME to Elwood and Lorraine Johnson.

In 1967, John was drafted into the United States Army. He served at Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969, after which he was honorably discharged. He later began his long career in the HVAC industry retiring from Potter Heating and Electric in 2019 as an engineer. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for problem-solving, John excelled in his field, quickly becoming a respected figure among his peers.

John’s passion for more than 50 years was Chinese martial arts. He studied and mastered many styles and taught Yang Style Tai Chi Chuan for many years in Southern Maryland. With his gentle demeanor and profound understanding of martial arts, John inspired countless students, embodying the principles of discipline, respect, and perseverance.

On December 28, 1973, John married the love of his life, Christine. John and Christine were blessed with two children, Joseph Johnson (Kristen) of Leonardtown, MD, and Michelle Johnson of Mechanicsville, MD.

John enjoyed boating, crabbing, and attending family gatherings. His love for the outdoors and spending time with his family brought him immense joy and happiness. Whether he was out on the water, casting a line, or sharing stories and laughter at family reunions, John cherished every moment.

John was predeceased by his parents, brother Steve Johnson, and sisters Barbara Bailey and Pat Cannedy. He is survived by his beloved wife, children, and siblings Terry Johnson (Pat) of Falling Waters, WV, Richard Wilkins (Judy) of Montross, VA, Terry Sandy (Rick) of Thurmont, MD, Debbie Twigg of Baltimore, MD, Mary Wilkins of Loris, SC, and Deborah Sena of Las Vegas, NV. He is also survived by grandchildren Erin Hose, Kelly Johnson, Ann Windsor, as well as four great-grandchildren.

On Thursday, January 30, 2025, the family will receive friends for the memorial gathering from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm with the memorial service beginning at 1:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD.

Interment will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park, 12800 Veirs Mill Rd, Rockville, MD 20853, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to:

Special Olympics of St. Mary’s County,

Mail: Special Olympics MD – St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 921, Hollywood, MD 20636

or the Center for Life Enrichment,

25089 Three Notch Road, Post Office Box 610, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.