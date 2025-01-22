Linda Anne Dinella, 77, of Leonardtown, MD, peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2024, at Hospice House in Callaway, MD, with her loving family by her side.

Linda was born on June 22, 1947, in Manhasset, Long Island, New York, to the late John Rezny and Anne Vlchek Rezny. At the age of five, she moved with her mother and two sisters to Stamford, Connecticut. In November of 1967, Linda’s greatest joy came when she welcomed her daughter, Carrie Lyn, into the world.

Linda lived in Connecticut, Maryland, Nevada, and Delaware. She spent many years working as an Executive Assistant for interior designers and construction firms, where she applied her organizational skills and attention to detail. She made friends wherever she went—her glass was always ‘half full.’ You could always count on hearing smooth jazz when in her company.

Linda is survived by her sisters, Elaine Jeffries (Chuck) of Leonardtown, MD, and Rosemary Yance (Bob) of Milford, CT; her nieces and nephews: Jodi Pilkerton (Jimmy), Jeff Jeffries (Niki), Amy Jeffries, Rob Yance, and Greg Yance; as well as extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Carrie Lyn Dinella, and her nephew, Dan Yance.

Services will be held at a later date in Stamford, CT. She will be laid to rest next to her daughter, Carrie, at Fairfield Memorial Cemetery in Stamford, CT.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625. Leonardtown, MD, 20650.

