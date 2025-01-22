Robert (Bob) Paul Correll 90, of Benedict Maryland passed away December 30, 2024. Bob was born July 3, 1934, to Robert and Lucille Correll in Council Bluffs, IA. After high school Bob joined the United States Navy. He was a pipe fitter, firefighter and a boxer on the destroyer, the USS Duncan DD874. He served during the Korean War. After an honorable discharge in 1955 he returned to Washington DC. He met his future wife Diane Wray Duffey and married on February 7th, 1956. He then joined the Navy Reserves and worked with Culp Welding following membership with steam fitters local 602. Bob and Diane raised four children, Robert David, John Kirk, Colleen Diane, and Micheal Kelly in Benedict MD.

Bob was a master craftsman who could build anything and as an artist he put his own touch on canvas. After retiring in 1981 he established Correll Welding in Benedict. He had 5 patents under his belt, as an instructor he shared his welding talents. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends, his children, and grandchildren. His hobby of sports fishing with his business partner was something he always looked forward to especially the White Marlin opening in Ocean City Maryland. He enjoyed his time with his good friend Ray and buddies around town. He shared 50 years of true friendship with his Son in law Harry (Boo). He had a strong catholic faith and did charitable work for the Saint Francis De Sales Church and Benedict Volunteer Fire Department since moving to Benedict in 1960.

Bob is predeceased by son Robert (Bobby) Correll, Sisters Joan Lingle, Patrica Miller and his beloved wife of 68 years, Diane Wray.

He is survived by his children John Kirk Correll (Cheryl), Colleen Correll Brown (Harry), and Micheal Kelly Correll (Carolyn), Brother Bill Morat (Pam), grandchildren Holly Newman (Matt) Shane Correll (Michelle), Jesse Correll (McKenzie), Keith Brown (Jenny), Lauren, David and Austin Correll, great grandchildren Dylan, Chase, Gavin, Kourtney, Amelia, Dalton, Braxton, Brooks, Hudson, great-great grandson Wyatt and his beloved nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life for Bob and Diane “Together Again” February 7, 2025, from 5-7pm with prayers and repass at the Benedict Volunteer Fire Department in Benedict Maryland.

Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.