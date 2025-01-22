Dwight Edwin (Ike) Mildren, Jr., 80, of California, Maryland went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by his family on January 4, 2025.

Born in Roundup, Montana on July 16, 1944, he was the loving son of the late Dwight Edwin Mildren Sr. and Barbara Ione (nee: Redig) Mildren.

Dwight was one of 9 children. He was born in Montana but moved frequently growing up. He lived in Kentucky, Illinois and Idaho. After graduation from Jerome High School, he attended Idaho State University for one semester. Not able to continue his education due to lack of funds and realizing he was up for the draft he decided to join the Navy.

Dwight joined the Navy in March of 1963 and attended Boot Camp at Naval Training Center, San Diego, CA. In 1964 Dwight attended Aviation Antisubmarine Warfare Technician School at Naval Air Technical Training Center, (NATTC) Millington TN. On weekends he went to the USO in Memphis, TN where he met Charlotte Mathenia. It was “Love at First Sight” and they married July 24, 1964 in Coronado, California. They only had two weeks together before he had to deploy as an aircrew member with Patrol Squadron 6 out of Barber’s Point, Hawaii. Soon after joining the squadron, he was given the name “Ike” which stayed with him for the rest of his life.

From 1964 to 67 he deployed to Okinawa, Philippines, Vietnam and Japan; receiving the Combat Air Medal having flown over 300 combat hours in Vietnam.

In September 1967, he returned to NATTC Millington TN to attend Avionics Intermediate B School graduating second in his class. In December of 1967, Dwight and Charlotte welcomed their first child, a daughter, Kimberly. They were the proudest of parents.

In July of 1968, Dwight moved his now family of three back to Hawaii where he rejoined Patrol Squadron 6 as Operations Chief as well as a fight crew member and continued to support anti-submarine warfare missions. In December 1969 he was stationed at Pax River Naval Air Station in Lexington Park, Md where he joined the Tactical Support Center (TSC). The TSC had just started development to support the P-3C patrol aircraft, which was undergoing development test and evaluation. He was fortunate to participate in the TSC requirements development, software and hardware testing, site surveys, installations, training and site support.

In December of 1970, Dwight and Charlotte welcomed a son, Troy and in June of 1978 another son, Brian. Now their family was complete. Dwight served 10 years active duty and 10 years in the reserves before retiring in 1984 During his time in the reserves, he was assigned to Patrol Squadron 68 and later transferred to ASWOC 0465.

In January 1985, Dwight graduated from University of Maryland University College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Technology Management. After active duty, he became the Senior Program Director of Antisubmarine Warfare Programs for a local defense contractor. As Chairman of NATO’s Maritime Air Industrial Support Team, he led the development of standards that enabled the interoperability of NATO partner countries’ maritime patrol aircraft for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare missions. Thanks to Dwight’s efforts NATO’s ground command centers became essential components in NATO’s strategic deterrence and defense posture.

Dwight was the Chair of the Industrial Support Team for 25 years and the Chair of three NATO Industrial Advisory Group Studies.

In the late 70’s, Dwight was tasked to support the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force upon their purchase of three P-3Cs and the building of their ASWOC. He later attended the 25th and 30th anniversary celebrations of the Japan ASWOC program at their request. He traveled worldwide to provide training and operations analysis to ASWOC centers around the world in Japan, Hawaii, Iceland, Italy and the Azores to name a few.

These efforts were both challenging and rewarding and many lifelong friendships were formed; not only in the US, but in Japan, France, Canada and Germany who have become as close as his own brothers.

Dwight loved his church and was an active member of the Lexington Park Baptist Church and later the Leonardtown Baptist Church for over 55 years.

Dwight‘s priorities were God first, family, then work. Although he was very accomplished in business, his family life was the center of his world. When he left work, his family had his full attention. Dwight was a devoted husband, dad, grandpa and great grandpa. He loved to share his wisdom with his kids and grandkids. This included dad jokes and puns, what not to do when working with electricity and many other life lessons. Some of his favorite family activities were dunking his grandkids in the pool, fishing trips, watching the Orioles or yelling at the TV as the Redskins lost another game to Dallas.

Dwight is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years Charlotte Ann (nee:Mathenia) Mildren, his three children, Kimberly Ann Peltzer (Michael) of Frederick, Maryland, Troy Dwight Mildren of California, Maryland, and Brian Dwight Mildren of Delmar, Delaware. His siblings, Robert Mildren (Linda) of Nickerson, Kansas, Barbara Sensui (Dex) and Judith Smith (Kenneth) of Claremore, Oklahoma.

Dwight was very proud of his grandchildren, who will miss him dearly; Nicholas Peltzer of Baltimore, Maryland, Alexander Peltzer of Catonsville, Maryland, Stephen Peltzer of Lexington Park, Maryland, Sarah Peltzer of Frederick, Maryland, and Alexis Mildren, Jennifer Mildren, and Leah Mildren, all of Delmar, Delaware; and one great granddaughter, Briella Peltzer of Catonsville, Maryland.

Family will receive friends on January 20, 2025 at Leonardtown Baptist Church, 23520 Hollywood Rd, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650. Visitation will be 9-10 am and a Celebration of Life service will be at 10 am. Interment will be held at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham at a later date.

Pallbearers will be Nicholas Peltzer, Alexander Peltzer, Stephen Peltzer, Sarah Peltzer, Michael Peltzer and Bob Hoskins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dwight’s name may be made to Lottie Moon International Missions (https://lbcmd.churchcenter.com/giving/to/lottie-moon ) and the Frederick Regional Youth Orchestra (www.fryo.org ).

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.