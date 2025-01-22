Scott Marshall Colvin passed on to eternal life at age 68 on January 14, 2025. He was surrounded by family and pets and was blessed to be able to spend his last years on earth in his childhood home in Valley Lee.

Scott was born on July 18, 1956 to Jerry Marshall Colvin and Alice Ritchie Colvin of Valley Lee. Scott has been married to the love of his life, Camille (Greco) Colvin, for 44 years. Together they shared a wonderful life making fun and happy memories with children, numerous pets, travel, and music. Scott was an alumnus and golden grad of Great Mills High School and a proud graduate of West Virginia University. Scott enjoyed his time as a member of the marching band of both of those schools and he enjoyed music throughout his life. Scott was an avid pilot of RC Airplanes and other models and lived the dream of owning and operating his own toy store, “Flying Circus Hobbies and Toys”. He had a great career starting off working as an accountant for his father, then moving to a DoD Civilian job with Navy Audit, and proudly finishing his career in the Office of the Inspector General of the United States Postal Service. Scott was an active member of Leonardtown Baptist Church and previously served for many years as chairman of the Stewardship Committee.

In addition to his wife, Scott is survived by his five children; Eric (Joanna), Brandon (Polly Anna Olsen), Kelsey, Nick, and Carly and two grandchildren; Sidney Marshall Colvin and Blake Ritchie Colvin. He is also survived by his sister Tracy Colvin North (Jim).

A visitation will be held at Leonardtown Baptist Church on Tuesday, January 21st at 1 pm followed by a celebration of life service at 2 pm. Friends and family are invited to attend. Pallbearers will be Eric Colvin, Nick Colvin, Jim North, Adam Osborne, Jim McCue, Dan Mixson, Ryan Fields, and Alex Krasnokutsky. Honorary Pallbearers will be Charlie Reynolds and Sidney Colvin. A private interment will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad in Valley Lee or the COSMIC Symphony.

