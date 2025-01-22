Robert Norman “Bob” Houston, 97, of Solomons, MD passed away January 7, 2025, at Calvert Memorial Hospital in Prince Frederick, MD. He was a resident at Asbury Assisted Living in Solomons, MD, where he had resided for the past 16 years.

He was born on March 26, 1927 in Blue Point, NY, on eastern Long Island, to Floyd D. Houston and Georgia Hulse. After growing up in Blue Point, he graduated from the New York State Maritime Academy at Fort Schuyler in 1947, was commissioned as an officer in the Naval Reserve and served as an Engineering Officer on seagoing T2 tankers for three years. He later became a Licensed Professional Engineer.

On July 1, 1950, Robert—known as Bob, married Virginia Tuthill, in Mattituck, NY. Together they celebrated over 65 years of marriage before her death in 2015. They lived and raised their family in Pearl River, NY for more than 35 years before relocating fulltime to Southern Maryland in 1991.

Some of his life activities included a career as a sales engineer for heavy electric motors and generators. It was his sale that placed much of the large electric equipment into the World Trade Center as it was constructed. Bob was also a 32nd Degree Mason, a recipient of the Harris Award in Rotary International, a long-time Barbershop Quartet and church choir singer, a regular volunteer with Christmas in April of St. Mary’s County, MD, and an active member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Lexington Park, MD where he served as a lay leader in the parish.

Bob and Virginia had three children: Paul Houston (Sharon Macdonald) of Denver, CO, Floyd Houston (Stephanie) of Park City, KY, and Anne Houston Green (deceased) (Peter) of California, MD. He truly loved their 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife Virginia, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Anne Green, and his sister, Shirley Kilthau of Patchogue, NY.

Interment will be private in the family plot in Southold Cemetery in Cutchogue on eastern Long Island.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Asbury Foundation, 11100 Asbury Circle, Solomons, MD 20688 or to the Rotary Club of Lexington Park, P.O. Box 202, Lexington Park, MD 20653, Attn: Anne Houston Green Memorial Scholarship.