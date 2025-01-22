Lorraine M. Perry, 88, of Tracy’s Landing, Maryland, passed away on January 9, 2025. Born on September 25, 1936, and raised in Lothian, Maryland, she was the daughter of Mary (Woodfield) and Herbert Moreland.

Lorraine attended public school in Anne Arundel County and graduated from Southern High School class of 1954. She went on to work for Anne Arundel County Board of Education, where she would remain for over thirty years before her retirement. She married Robert I. Perry on October 26, 1957, and they made their home on the family farm in Tracy’s Landing, Maryland. She dearly loved the time spent vacationing on the lakeside property in Pennsylvania that she and her husband owned. Lorraine and Robert were members of St. James’ Episcopal Parish in Lothian, Maryland, and extended their friendly and festive spirit to their community, playing Mr. & Mrs. Claus at the local fire department and churches at Christmas time. Lorraine was above all an incredibly devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker, who cherished the time she spent with her family and friends.

Lorraine is survived by her daughter Kimberly Barlag (Eric Pettit) of Tracy’s Landing; grandchildren Matthew & Jessica Barlag, Allen, Ryan, & Megan Perry, and Heather Jarvis; brothers Ronald Moreland (Stephanie Moreland), and Wayne Moreland. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert I. Perry, her son Timothy Allen Perry, and her parents, Herbert and Mary Moreland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorraine’s memory to St. James Episcopal Parish.