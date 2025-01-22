Samuel George Ellsworth “Sammy” Bowers, Jr., 62 of Lusby, MD passed away on January 15, 2024 at his residence.

Born August 6, 1962 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Samuel G.E. Bowers, Sr. and Esther Naomi “Omie” (Lau) Bowers.

Sammy and his family moved to Calvert County from Baltimore County, MD in 1974. He graduated from Calvert High School in 1980.

He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle and friend who lived life his way. He made friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed family holiday gatherings and dinners, always taking home a big plate of food for leftovers, saying “I never turn down a free meal.” Sammy loved his puppies, and enjoyed playing the drums, being with friends and being outdoors, especially on the water. He worked on the water for many years with Gibbons Marine Construction, a crew with whom he had been close friends since he was in his teens, becoming a second family. Most evenings he could be found sitting at Seahorse Beach with friends and his much-loved canine companion.

Sammy inherited his father’s passion for football and when his son, Sambo, was young he coached for Solomons Steelers Youth Football. He was known as “Coach Sam” and the coach with bare feet. Just this past high school football season you could find Sammy in the stands cheering for the Patuxent High School football team.

Sammy is survived by his siblings, E. Lynn Zurek of Pasadena, MD and Paula Jo Joy (Glenn) of Lusby, MD and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Samuel “Sambo” Bowers III, and his brothers, Ray Bowers and Kelly Bowers.

Sammy will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and puppy Brutis.

Family will receive friends for a memorial visitation on Saturday, February 1, 2025 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Sammy’s memory to the Linda L Kelly Animal Shelter, 5055 Hollowing Point Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.