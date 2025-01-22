Patricia Lynn “Cissy” McDowell, born on November 12, 1962, in Washington, D.C., passed away peacefully on January 16, 2025, at home in Saint Leonard, Maryland. Cissy lived a life filled with love, laughter, and countless cherished memories.

She graduated from Frederick Douglass High School in 1981. Furthering her education, Cissy earned an associate degree in Radiography from Prince George’s Community College in 1998. She worked as an X-ray technologist with American Radiology Services for nearly two decades, retiring in 2018.

On April 23, 1983, Cissy married her beloved husband, Albert “Buddy” McDowell Jr., at the Riverdale Baptist Church in Upper Marlboro, MD. Together, they forged a remarkable partnership that lasted 47 years, filled with love, adventure, and unwavering support for one another.

Cissy was a devoted mother to her son, Justin McDowell, and his wife, Delaney McDowell, as well as her daughter, Ashley Abner. The joy of her life came in the form of her four grandchildren, Marlee Abner, Lacey Abner, Riley Abner, and Jonnie McDowell, who adored her deeply. Cissy was a loving spouse, a devoted mother, and a doting Gigi, whose kindness, generosity, and compassion left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew her.

Cissy embraced a variety of hobbies and interests. She loved traveling, especially to create lasting memories with her family and friends. Cissy also found joy in crocheting, creating beautiful gifts for loved ones, and relished any opportunity to spend time with friends and family. She loved the Washington Redskins. Cissy also loved crabs and filled her home with lots of decorations of them. She enjoyed lots of fun times at her pool and Route 264 bar with friends and family.

Cissy was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Ann Smith; father, Roy Smith; her sisters, Mary Price, Zonie Sanner, and Amanda Bevin; and mother-in-law Joan McDowell. She is survived by her husband, Buddy; her children, Justin (wife Delaney) and Ashley; her grandchildren; her sisters, Pearl Gilmore, Shirley Hall, Sarah White, and Dotty Chobanian; father-in-law Albert McDowell Sr; brother-in-laws Richard McDowell and Jeff McDowell (wife Sharon); and countless nieces and nephews. The legacy of love and strength she created will continue to resonate through her family and friends.

Her friends and family will remember Cissy as a kind-hearted and compassionate person, always ready to lend a helping hand or offer a listening ear. She was a loyal friend who understood the value of connection and friendship. Cissy’s spirit will forever be cherished by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Patricia Lynn “Cissy” McDowell may have left this earthly realm, but her love and warmth will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of all who knew her. May she rest in everlasting peace.

A time of gathering will be held on Friday, January 24 from 1-3 PM and 5-7 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, Lusby, where a memorial service will follow at 7:00 PM.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 25 from 2-5 PM at Adam’s Ribs in Prince Frederick.