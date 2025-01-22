Bonnie Lucille Higgs Flaherty of Prince Frederick MD, passed away on January 16th, 2025 at the age of 74. Bonnie was born in Prince Frederick, MD to Bill and Lucille Hooper on August 6, 1950. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Butch Hooper and sister Sharon Rogers.

In 1966 Bonnie met the love of her life, Billy Higgs of Benedict. They were married in January 1967 and were married for 28 years before Billy’s passing. Their favorite thing to do was spending time together on the water and going camping, even if it was only a mile from home.

Bonnie is survived by her children Renee Higgs (Jerry Cox) and Brian Higgs (Susan); grandchildren Nikki Sknerski, Michael Sknerski (Jenn), Jessica Sknerski, Cynthia Higgs (Bryan Letto), Billy Higgs (Kiara Magruder) and Taylor Higgs; great grandchildren Ava O’Dell, Chase Edwards, Braelynn Sknerski, Hayleigh Leager, Allie Skidmore and Landen Sknerski. Sisters Patsy Rawlings, Joan Mattingly, brother Billy Hooper (Cindy) and several nieces and nephews.

After being a stay at home mom, Bonnie went to work for Calvert County Public Schools as a cafeteria worker where she worked for 20 years, retiring in 2014. She also worked for Ken-Mar Liquors in Prince Frederick for 27 years until August 2024.

Bonnie’s favorite thing to do when she wasn’t working was spending time with her family and friends. Family get-togethers were the best, especially if all her grandchildren and great grandchildren were there. She looked forward to family vacations with her son Brian, monthly lunches with her daughter Renee, sisters and nieces, Friday night dinners with her sister Patsy and holiday get togethers, Thanksgiving was the one she looked forward to the most. She loved animals of all kinds and has taken in many strays and injured ones over the years. Her dog Rookie and her two grand dogs Buster and Bettis were her favorites. She was a kind, sweet soul who was loved by everyone who knew her and will be missed tremendously.