Gary R. Broome, 72, passed away on January 17, 2025 at Calvert Medical Health Center. Gary was born March 4, 1952 in Prince Frederick MD to Bill and Doris Broome. and remained a life-long resident of Calvert County. Gary attended and graduated from Calvert High School in 1970 and worked as a professional house painter in his father’s business and eventually took over the business as his own. Gary painted hundreds of houses in Calvert County and took pride in his work. Gary was a die-hard “Redskins” fan from his youth, enjoyed shooting pool, riding his motorcycle, and driving his Chevelle in his younger days, and in his latter days, watching his favorite show, Gunsmoke.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Doris, and brother-in-law, Joe Fowler. He is survived by his two sons, Gary Broome II, and Michael Broome, three grandchildren, Pierce Broome, Skye Broome, and Ryder Phoenix Broome, two sisters, Joy Morgal (husband Jackie) and Pam Dillon (husband Barry), nephew Joby Fowler, wife Chrissy and his great nephews.