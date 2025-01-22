John Martin Lynch, Jr., 53, of Lothian passed away January 17, 2025 at his home. He was born January 13, 1972 in Washington, DC to John Martin Sr. and Deborah Catherine (Richards) Lynch. John grew up between Tennessee and West Virginia before moving to Maryland as a teenager. He attended Crossland High School. John worked in the home improvement business with his dad for many years. He was a very generous person who would do anything for anyone. He was a person who loved to talk. John loved his dog Bentley, riding motorcycles, hunting, fishing, tattoos, cold beer, eating, telling stories, playing games, and spending time with his friends.

John is survived by his children Christopher Lynch, John Martin Lynch III, Tilla Lynch, Adam Cook, and Briana Lynch, 7 grandchildren, twin sister Diana Humm, stepdaughter Ashley Carbal, half-sisters Deanna Beane and Katrina Hall, half-brothers James, Joseph, and Damien Lynch, stepsister Lorrie Duncan, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his mother Deborah Carroll, father John Martin Lynch, Sr., sister Tilla Lynch, half-sister Marlena Lynch, and half-brother Jacob Lynch.

A memorial service and celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date.