Frank William Harbin, 59, of Lothian passed away January 17, 2025, at his home. He was born February 14, 1965, in Cheverly to John and Florence (Swain) Harbin. Frank was a hard worker with a big heart. He loved animals, being on the water, crabbing, and fishing. He also enjoyed music, especially southern rock and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Frank was also an avid Redskins fan and a very talented landscaper.

Frank is survived by his daughter Sabrina Harbin (Daren Pirner) of Port Republic, grandchildren Ryan Michael Ball, Jr. and Everett Wayne Pirner, father John Harbin, Sr., siblings Tina Vass (Christopher) of Chesapeake Beach and John Harbin, Jr. (Kelli) of Port Republic, nieces and nephews Christina and Michael Vass and Kaitlin Rubinoski, and his good friend and roommate Robert Kreilick.