Jim’s family considered him to be one of the most generous people they knew. He passed away in his daughter’s home surrounded by his children and other loved ones.

James Michael “Jim” D’Intino, 57, of California, MD and formerly of Medford, NJ passed away on January 19, 2025 in Lusby, MD.

Born July 30, 1967 in PA, he was the son of Patricia Mary (Schloegel) D’Intino and the late Donato Joseph D’Intino.

Jim graduated from Shawnee High School in 1985 and received a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey in 1989. He moved to St. Mary’s County in 1999. Jim was employed by the federal government as a software engineer for over thirty years.

Jim’s hobbies included wood work, guns and photography. He was a member of the Lakehurst, NJ Volunteer Fire Department and First Aid Squad.

Jim is survived by his mother, Patricia D’Intino of Medford, NJ; and his children, Sara Young and husband Joe Phifer of Lusby, MD, Kierstin Elia and husband Steve Barger of Lusby, MD, Bianca Elia and fiancé Nick Kramer of Lusby, MD, and Paul Elia and wife Jasmyn Elia of Lusby, MD; six grandchildren; and his brothers, Joseph D’Intino of Medford, NJ, John D’Intino of Marlton, NJ and Jeffrey D’Intino of Delran, NJ.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. at Southern Calvert Baptist Church, Lusby, MD.