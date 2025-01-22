Angela Marie Fricia, 38, of Sunderland passed away January 20, 2025. She was born October 30, 1986 in Prince George’s County to Michael Fricia and Teresa Townsend. Angela grew up in Calvert County where she was active in cheerleading with the Dunkirk Warriors and dance at Diane’s School of Dance. She graduated from Northern High School in 2004. Angela enjoyed demolition derbies, and she loved her cats.

Angela is survived by her son Drew Fricia, father Mike Fricia and his wife Susan, mother Teresa Stancliff and her husband Keith, and her brother Joseph Fricia.

All services will be private.