Protect Yourself from EZ-Pass Maryland Scams

Scammers are targeting EZ-Pass Maryland users with fake emails, texts, and phone calls designed to steal your personal and financial information. Here’s what you need to know:

Fraudsters impersonate EZ-Pass Maryland, claiming:

You owe unpaid tolls and need to pay immediately.

Your account will be suspended unless updated.

There are issues with your payment information.

These messages often include links to fake websites mimicking the official EZ-Pass Maryland site, aiming to capture your login credentials or credit card details.

Red Flags to Watch For

Urgent Language: Messages pressuring you to act quickly.

Generic Greetings: Using “Dear Customer” instead of your name.

Suspicious Links: URLs that don’t lead to www.ezpassmd.com.

Errors: Poor grammar or typos in messages.

Requests for Personal Information: Legitimate EZ-Pass representatives won’t ask for sensitive details via email or text.

How to Stay Safe

Avoid Clicking Links: Go directly to the official website by typing the address into your browser.

Verify the Message: Contact EZ-Pass Maryland directly to confirm authenticity.

Set Up Alerts: Enable account notifications for real-time updates.

Use Strong Passwords: Protect your account with a unique, complex password.

Report Scams: Forward phishing emails to [email protected] and notify EZ-Pass Maryland.

Official EZ-Pass Maryland Contact Information

Website: www.ezpassmd.com

Customer Service: 1-888-321-6824 (Monday-Friday, 8:30 AM – 6:30 PM)

Mailing Address: EZ-Pass Maryland, P.O. Box 17600, Baltimore, MD 21297-7600

In-Person Assistance: Visit a Customer Service Center at a Maryland toll facility.

Final Tips

Stay Informed: Visit the official EZ-Pass Maryland website for updates on scams.

Monitor Your Account: Check regularly for unauthorized activity.

Trust Your Instincts: If a message feels suspicious, don’t engage.

By recognizing the signs and taking precautions, you can avoid falling victim to these scams. Always rely on official channels to manage your account and address concerns.