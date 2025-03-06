La Plata Police Offers Free Lifesaving Program for Cognitive Disorders

La Plata Police Department’s Lifesaving Project Lifesaver Program

The La Plata Police Department has launched a groundbreaking initiative to support individuals with cognitive disorders, such as autism, Alzheimer’s disease, or dementia, who may be at risk of wandering. Thanks to funding from a Bureau of Justice Assistance Grant—The Kevin and Avonte Program: Reducing Injury and Death of Missing Individuals with Dementia and Developmental Disabilities—this service is provided free of charge to eligible participants.

What is Project Lifesaver?

Project Lifesaver is a nationally recognized program designed to protect vulnerable individuals. Participants are outfitted with a small, wearable transmitter that emits a unique radio frequency. If a participant wanders or becomes lost, law enforcement can use this frequency to quickly locate and safely return them to their families. Remarkably, most searches are completed within 30 minutes.

How Does the Program Work?

Here’s how Project Lifesaver operates:

Eligible individuals are fitted with a transmitter, which can be worn on the wrist or ankle. If the individual goes missing, caregivers notify the La Plata Police Department. Specially trained officers use tracking equipment to locate the transmitter’s signal, ensuring a swift and safe reunion.

Who Can Benefit?

This program is specifically tailored for individuals prone to wandering due to cognitive impairments, including:

Autism

Alzheimer’s disease

Dementia

Down syndrome

Families gain a valuable safety net and peace of mind knowing their loved ones are protected by this innovative technology.

A Free Service for the Community

Thanks to the federal grant funding, the La Plata Police Department can offer Project Lifesaver at no cost to participants. This initiative reflects the department’s commitment to creating a safer community for all its residents.

Chief Carl Schinner emphasized the importance of the program, stating, “Our mission is to protect and serve our community, and Project Lifesaver allows us to do just that in a way that is compassionate and effective. We’re proud to offer this program to our residents.”

How to Enroll

Enrolling in Project Lifesaver is straightforward. Families or caregivers interested in this program can contact Corporal Jordan Madison or Kimberly Hayden at 301-934-1500 to discuss eligibility and schedule an appointment for fitting the transmitter.

A Community-Focused Initiative

The La Plata Police Department’s implementation of Project Lifesaver highlights their dedication to public safety and innovation. By leveraging cutting-edge locative technology, they ensure the safety of residents with cognitive disorders while providing critical support to their families.

For more information, contact the La Plata Police Department directly or visit their website. Together, we can protect our most vulnerable community members and provide the care and safety they deserve.

Availability Beyond La Plata

Charles County Maryland

Project Lifesaver is not exclusive to La Plata; it is available in other counties as well. Residents in Charles County can register for the program through the Charles County Department of Community Services, Aging and Human Services by calling 301-934-0128. During registration, the Department of Aging will conduct an initial interview with the participant and forward the information to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). The CCSO will then contact the participant to schedule a time to activate the wristband. Officers will follow up monthly to check the batteries in the participant’s wristband.

The Greater Waldorf Jaycees contributed significantly to this effort with a $12,000 donation that funded officer training, certification, and the necessary equipment for the program’s establishment.

St. Mary’s County Maryland

For more information, contact the Sheriff’s Office coordinator Cpl. William Rishel at 301-475-4200 ext. 8097 or [email protected], or visit the Project Lifesaver website at http://www.projectlifesaver.org. Program participation is free but donations are accepted.

Calvert County Maryland

For more information contact Sargent Robshaw at 301-956-5354 or email at [email protected]