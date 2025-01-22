No Injuries Reported After Structure Fire in Hollywood

On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 12:20 p.m., the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department was alerted to the 24600 block of Old Three Notch Road in Hollywood, for the reported outside fire to the rear of the residence.

The 911 caller reported a small rabbit cage was on fire to the rear of the residence.

As Engine 73 and Chief 7B responded, they requested to upgrade the assignment to a structure fire due to the large column of smoke.

After upgrading the incident to a structure fire, firefighters from Bay District, Hollywood, Leonardtown, NAS Patuxent River and Seventh District responded to the scene.

First arriving units found a 1-story residence with smoke and fire showing from the rear of the residence. Upon further investigation, a small animal enclosure was found fully engulfed with extensions into the residences basement and attic space.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, performed searches of the residence and checked for further extensions in under 20 minutes.

One bunny was located deceased. No other injuries have been reported. Firefighters believe the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical cord that went to the bunny enclosure/cage.

Police responded to assist with traffic control.

Some photos are courtesy of SCANMD.org, and the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

