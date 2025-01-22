Four Injured After Two Vehicle Collision Leaves One Trapped in Callaway, Police Investigating

On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at approximately 8:34 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to Point Lookout Road and Camp Cosoma Road in Callaway, for a serious motor vehicle collision with possible entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision with one occupant trapped in the blue Honda sedan.

Incident command advised 6 patients were to be evaluated, with all patients having non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters from Bay District and Second District Volunteer Fire Departments responded and extricated the trapped occupants in under 15 minutes.



During the extrication, an unknown man began interfering with the scene and firefighter operations when he attempted to open the Honda’s door without success, this lead to a verbal altercation between the subject and firefighters. Police were requested to assist and officers later performed a traffic stop on the vehicle after the subject left in a Ford pickup truck. Police are actively investigating this incident and updates will be added when they are provided.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the motor vehicle collision. The operator of the blue Honda was found at fault, and later found to be wanted for Failure to Appear.

The operator, one adult passenger and a 3-year-old child in the blue Honda was transported to an area hospital. The operator of the 2024 Toyota Prius was transported to an area hospital with injuries. At least one patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of ScanMD.org

